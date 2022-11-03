JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating a Kingsport stolen vehicle case.

Authorities searched the vehicle and reported finding 300 grams of methamphetamine, 86 grams of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, a large amount of currency and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a woman, identified as April Seiber, of Church Hill, in connection to the case. She faces the following charges: theft of property over $1,000; methamphetamine possession; and manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance – heroin.

Officers transported Seiber to the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. She will appear in court Thursday at 9:30 a.m.