GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting.

A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The GPD reports that one of the victims, 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, died due to his wounds.

Following an investigation by the police department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), three suspects were reportedly arrested in relation to the homicide. All three of the suspects were identified only as juveniles.

“Due to their ages, we cannot release further information about the suspects or the case,” the release states.

The GPD thanked the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County for providing information and the TBI for their assistance.