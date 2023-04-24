GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Three inmates are facing charges after two escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield over the weekend.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has charged Brett Bowers, Christian Blaydon and Joshua Keith with felony escape.

All three have been returned to the jail in Duffield.

According to the sheriff’s office, the trio attempted to escape early Sunday morning. Bowers was caught immediately while Blaydon and Keith fled into a wooded area and separated.

Around two hours after the escape, Blaydon was spotted by police near the Lee-Scott County line, and a perimeter was established.

“Law enforcement officers along with K-9 teams continued their search efforts near Tito Drive, north of Duffield at the first location Blaydon was spotted,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “During a roving patrol of US 23 North near Union Drive Blaydon was spotted coming out of a wooded area.”

Blaydon was taken into custody by a Scott County deputy without incident.

Keith was also spotted around two hours after the escape, according to the sheriff’s office. A citizen reported seeing him near the 20.2 mile marker of U.S. 23. He was later taken into custody by a state trooper.

Several agencies assisted the sheriff’s office with finding the inmates.