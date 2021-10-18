3 Duffield Regional Jail officers fired after drug task force investigation

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – Duffield Regional Jail administrators have fired three officers in connection to a Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force investigation.

According to system superintendent Steve Clear, the three officers were terminated over the course of several weeks as the multi-month investigation revealed “personnel issues” within the jail.

Clear said that despite the task force’s involvement, the causes for their removal were not connected to drugs. Clear also said that due to the task force’s constant work inside the jail, the exact timeline of the investigation is unclear.

News Channel 11 staff have reached out to Virginia State Police and are awaiting further details regarding the nature of the task force’s investigation.