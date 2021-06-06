3 dead, including corrections officer after shooting at Miami graduation party, at least 5 injured

(NewsNation Now) — At least three people, including a Florida corrections officer have died after a shooter opened fire in a parking lot in South Florida early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in southwest Miami-Dade in the parking lot of a strip mall, where a graduation party was taking place.

Police said two vehicles pulled up to the parking lot and opened fire on a group of people. Three people, including a female Florida corrections officer, have died.

Police said two were killed when they apparently tried to flee and crashed into a wall at the Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, which is nearby. Police say they found a gun inside the crashed vehicle.

Police report at least five others were shot.