BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were charged with selling nicotine and alcohol to minors after an investigation by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD).

A release from the BTPD states the undercover investigation began after police received complaints about the Express Mart on King College Road in Bristol.

Undercover agents reportedly entered the store and were sold nicotine and alcohol products by employees.

The investigation led to criminal summons being issued for three suspects, which allege more than 10 counts of selling illegal products to underage customers. The following people were charged: