3 arrested in connection to kidnapping of Stefanie Johnson in Knoxville from mid-December 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three individuals have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping of 36-year-old Stefanie Johnson in Knoxville from mid-December of 2019.

Julianna Marie Williams, Alexandria Elizabeth Ladd, and James Willie Henry III have all been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping after allegedly kidnapping Johnson.

According to an arrest report, they placed her in the trunk of a car after physically assaulting her on December 15 at Thomas Town Road and Mascot Road in Knoxville.

Later, Johnson was found deceased and nude in a wooded area near Thomas Town Road and Mascot Road.

