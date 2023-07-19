LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Three men were arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant execution revealed a Lebanon business was reportedly selling marijuana, according to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.

According to a release from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, members of the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Russell County Sheriff’s Office conducted “controlled marijuana transactions” from the business named Let’s Grow in Lebanon.

The purchased substance was reportedly analyzed by the Department of Forensic Science and determined to be marijuana. The release said the controlled purchases only included marijuana and not CBD.

Three Lebanon men were arrested by the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force in connection to the business’s alleged marijuana distribution, according to the release:

James Andrew Head, age 50

Cody Michael Monk, age 29

Lewis Allen Barton, age 49

“Marijuana is now legal to possess in small quantities, however, distribution is still illegal, and our office will prosecute this offense,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots in the release. “Let’s Grow sold marijuana on multiple occasions near Lebanon High School and those actions will not be ignored by law enforcement.”

The investigation was conducted by the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force with help from the Lebanon Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Russell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

