WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges:

Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound

Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise

Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise

The name of the juvenile charged is not being released, according to police.

Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants for the three adults and juvenile involved in the incident have reportedly been obtained by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

The alleged assault happened in the Mill Creek area of Pound, Virginia, and the investigation remains ongoing, as of Friday.