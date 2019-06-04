21 indicted in federal drug case centered in Wise and Lee counties

A grand jury has indicted 21 suspects from Wise and Lee counties in a federal drug conspiracy case.

Each suspect has been charged with at least one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Many are facing several additional charges.

Investigators say the suspects conspired to distribute meth in Lee and Wise counties and elsewhere between July 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019.

Suspect Travis Pennington is also facing a charge of illegally possessing a firearm and using that firearm in a crime of violence. Investigators say he used violence or the threat of violence to retaliate against a witness.

US Attorney Thomas T. Cullen says 17 of the 21 suspects have been arrested. They are listed below:

Travis Lee Pennington : 36, of Appalachia, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm, one count of being in possession of a firearm that had the manufacturer’s serial number removed or altered, and one count of using violence or the threat of violence to retaliate against a witness.

Omar Kareem Banks : 44, of Coeburn, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

Shawn Brandon Barnes : 40, of Appalachia, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense.

Jeffrey Wayne Caudill : 47, of Keokee, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jaime Lee Christian : 39, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Carl Lee Davis Jr .: 33, Keokee, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jonathan Earl Funk : 32, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Lewis Wesley Hickman III : 25, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Joseph Andrew Hobbs : 27, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

James Morrison Johnson : 28, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Jeremey David Mallory : 41, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Tony Lynn McClellan : 33, of Big Stone Gap, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of using a communications device to facilitate a drug trafficking offense, and one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Susan Adrianna Mullins : 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of using a communication device to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

Misty Nelms : 28, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense.

David Stone Ringley : 28, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Travis Ryan Skaggs : 30, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.