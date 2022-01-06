2 Wise County men sentenced for falsifying MSHA training forms

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two Wise County men received prison sentences for falsifying Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) training forms, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dustin Fannon and Bryan Bouton, both 35, received different sentences for their involvement in the reported fraud case.

An investigation revealed that Fannon attempted to apply for a position at a mining company in August 2016, the DOJ reports. This required him to prove he had received annual MSHA training. He had not, the release states.

The release reads that Fannon submitted a false form, which had been signed by a provider of the MSHA training — Bouton.

Fannon admitted to investigators that he had not received training but instead received the form from Bouton, who Fannon claimed to have had witnessed signing the form.

Fannon received four months of home detention for submitting a falsified MSHA training form, and Bouton received three months in prison for his role in the form’s creation.

MSHA requires that every miner receive at least eight hours of safety training every year covering multiple topics, including health and safety standards, transportation controls, communication systems, roof or ground control, firefighting plans, first aid, electrical hazards and explosives.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the safety of our country’s miners,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “Working with our partners at the MSHA and the Department of Labor, we will continue to investigate and prosecute those who put coal miners in harm by ignoring critical health and safety training measures.”