2 Tri-Cities natives among 39 people indicted on drug conspiracy charges: TBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 40 people have been indicted following an undercover investigation into a drug trafficking organization that the TBI says has ties to at least three states. Among them include two suspects from the Tri-Cities region: one from Johnson City and one from Marion, Virginia.
The TBI began the investigation in March 2020. It focuses on illicit drugs being trafficked into Knoxville and surrounding counties from Indiana and Georgia. During the investigation, agents completed multiple controlled purchases of narcotics.
“These dangerous drugs and the violence fueled by those dealing them is having a devastating impact on Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee,” TBI Director David Rausch said. “That’s why we have a lot more work to do and will continue to target drug traffickers in our state.”
Agents seized large quantities of illegal narcotics that were primarily supplied from individuals residing in Indiana and Georgia. Additionally, the investigation seized multiple firearms found in the possession of violent convicted felons and other prohibited individuals.
“There are challenges facing all law enforcement in the war against drugs, and it takes us all working together to truly make a difference,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. “I’m proud of the efforts of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and all agencies involved in this case.”
Those facing charges include:
- Juan Carlos Brown (DOB: 11/30/87), Muncie, Indiana
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of fentanyl; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine; one count possession of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and one count unlawful possession of a weapon
- Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foster (DOB:1/6/83), Muncie, Indiana
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine
- James Joseph Robbins (DOB: 1/13/77), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; and one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver more than 26 grams of methamphetamine
- Joseph Ervin Bobo (DOB: 8/29/69), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine
- Sherry Reneigh Blair (DOB: 2/9/76), Sevierville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin
- Dateshia Ivynese Goins (DOB: 7/1/93), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin
- Brad Ashley Neubert (DOB: 11/10/77), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin
- Barbie Miller Swann (DOB: 7/14/73), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin
- Madonna Michelle Hicks (DOB: 3/24/69), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine
- Melissa Joy Hasy (DOB: 4/26/83), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more ore of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin
- Shannon Menendez Hipsher (DOB:1/28/73), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver more than 26 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver less than 15 grams of heroin within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and one count unlawful possession of a weapon
- Steven Michael Gillespie (DOB: 2/1/83), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count sale/delivery of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine; and one count sale/delivery of less than 15 grams of heroin
- David Lawson David (DOB: 10/24/71), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count sale/delivery of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine; and one count sale/delivery of less than 15 grams of heroin
- Clyde Lawrence Conley (DOB: 8/30/78), Knoxville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Christopher Lynn Brewer (DOB: 3/15/78), Nashville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Karena Louise Latham (DOB: 3/26/80), Sevierville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell or deliver more than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine
- Howard Edward Wilson (DOB: 10/19/73), Marion, Virginia
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone
- Chrysten Arielle Evans (DOB: 9/22/86), Johnson City
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone
- Robert Leroy Mallory Jr. (DOB: 3/16/80) Maryville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Jason Randall Shirley (DOB: 1/23/86) Maryville
- One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine
TBI’s Drug Investigation Division worked with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force; the Knoxville Police Department; the Knox County Sheriff’s Office; the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit; the Tennessee Highway Patrol; the Muncie, Indiana, Police Department; and the Murray County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.