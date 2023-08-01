JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a shooting at a Roadrunner Market.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 4700 North Roan Street Roadrunner Market just around midnight on July 29 in reference to a shooting.

Courtesy of the JCPD

Courtesy of the JCPD

Courtesy of the JCPD

An investigation discovered that a man and woman allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the parking lot.

The JCPD is seeking to identify the suspects and the victims, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JCPD at 423-434-6166, by submitting an anonymous tip here or by phone at 423-434-6158, or by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411.