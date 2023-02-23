KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and guns were seized and four people were arrested following a multiagency investigation to reduce drug trafficking from Detroit to East Tennessee.

In January, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Knoxville PD’s Organized Crime Unit, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force searched an apartment complex along Daylily Drive in Knoxville. During the search, the TBI reports numerous narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl and guns were seized. The TBI also stated that the information gained during the search led to several people being identified as part of a plan to sell drugs in Knox County.

Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne James, and Joshua Simmons were indicted on drug-related charges related to the investigation last week. On Feb. 21, Burton was found and arrested at his home in Hawkins County. Simpson was served her indictment in the Hawkins County Jail, where she was already being held. James and Simmons were found and arrested in Knoxville.

The TBI claims Simmons had fentanyl and methamphetamine on him when he was arrested. A release from the agency adds that a search of his apartment resulted in more than 50 grams of fentanyl and more than 70 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

The charges of all four can be read below:

Scotty Wayne Burton, 33, of Rogersville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance

Summer Renee Simpson, 26, of Rogersville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance

Christopher Dewayne James, 33, of Knoxville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, 32, of Detroit, MI: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

These arrests are part of the 313 Initiative, which began two months ago. This initiative is an organized effort between state and local law enforcement agencies “to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area” who bring drugs into Knox County and surrounding areas.