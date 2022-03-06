JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After three inmates walked away from work detail in Johnson City and a search was launched in late February, police say two of the women are now in custody.

According to Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Chief Karl Turner, Breanna Fleenor, 30, and Mary Dunn, 33, are now in police custody. The exact circumstances leading to their capture or return have not yet been released.

Both Dunn and Fleenor were booked into the Washington County Detention Center shortly before midnight on Friday according to detention center officials, and both are facing escape charges. Kayla Danielle Pierson, however, still remains at large.

The trio were originally believed to be travelling together in a stolen white 2016 Honda Accord, which police say disappeared from Bristol, Virginia on Feb. 23, one day after their escape. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation featured the three in “Fugitive Friday,” and spread the word to assist in their apprehension.

Kayla Danielle Pierson (Photo: JCPD)

Fleenor faces charges in Bristol, Virginia in connection to a shooting in 2021 and was previously sentenced for the sale of meth. Dunn was convicted of felony theft and evading arrest, and according to Tennessee law she could face an additional Class E felony due to her prior charges.

Another man, Nathan Adams, 28, was also arrested and charged with aiding in the inmates’ escape, allegedly by picking the three up and driving them to another location. Adams is facing three charges of facilitating escape, and his bond was set at $30,000 in February.

Anyone with information regarding Pierson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact JCPD investigators at 423-434-6166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411.

This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they become available.