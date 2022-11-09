MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities.

On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles were charged with:

VA code 18.2-60(A3) Unlawfully communicate a threat in writing, electronically transmitted communication, producing a visual or electronic message to another to kill or to do serious bodily injury to any other person and such threat was made with the intent to compel the emergency evacuation of Marion Senior High School, Marion, VA

One of the juveniles was also charged with:

VA code 18.2-461 (i) Unlawfully knowingly give false report as to the commission of any crime to any law enforcement official to mislead

Both juveniles are scheduled for hearings in the Smyth Juvenile Domestic Relations Court, according to police.

“These acts are taken extremely serious by the schools, law enforcement, and our community and will not be tolerated. I appreciate those students that came forward with information to assist in the closure of this incident. Please, if you see something or hear something, say something!” Sheriff B.C. “Chip” Shuler, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

The identities of the juveniles were not released.