GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Old Ashville Highway at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once officers arrived on scene they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, according to police.

Police say that the circumstances surrounding the event are also not known at this time but are currently under investigation.

The Greeneville Police Department is asking anyone in the area of Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind road that may have surveillance of the roadway to contact them at (423) 639-7111, selecting the criminal investigations options and asking for Detective Billy Chisy or Captian Tim Davis

No suspect has been identified at this time.