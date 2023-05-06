MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide last week in Morristown.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department (MPD), the crime happened the morning of April 29 at Five Point Mobile Home Park, which resulted in the murder of Julio Toledo and the attempted murder of his co-worker.

The release said Jonathan Ditullio, 19, of Morristown, was charged with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Another male was also charged but is not being named by police because he was underage at the time of the murder, but has since turned 18, according to the release.

“We extend our sympathy to the victims of this senseless act and their families,” MPD Chief Roger Overholt said in the release. “I am proud of the work the men and woman of the MPD have put in day and night since this violent crime occurred. We also greatly appreciate the assistance we have received from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.”