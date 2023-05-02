WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two women are facing charges after a pursuit that led to police shooting a man.

Nicole Tipton and Kayla Gillenwater were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail after Monday’s incident, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Tipton, who troopers identified as the driver in the pursuit, was charged with felony drug possession, felony evading by motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and felony reckless endangerment. Gillenwater was charged with felony drug possession.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when a state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle on State Route 81. The pursuit ended after the vehicle hit spike strips.

“Initial information from the scene indicates that when the vehicle stopped, a passenger got out and ran into a wooded area,” the TBI said Monday. “A dog also ran from the car and toward a trooper, resulting in the trooper shooting the dog.”

TBI officials said the dog died as a result of being shot.

The male passenger who ran into the woods reportedly confronted a trooper, according to the TBI.

“For reasons still under investigation, the trooper fired shots, striking the man,” TBI said.

The man was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released his name.

No troopers were injured, according to the TBI.