2 charged after allegedly stealing mail throughout Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged after the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported they stole mail throughout the county.

According to a release from the WCSO, Autumn Michelle Collins, 21, of Knoxville, and Jacob T. Cook, 22, of Telford, are each facing 10 misdemeanor counts of theft. Collins and Cook were arrested after a joint investigation involving the Jonesborough Police Department.

The sheriff’s office reports that both were charged Monday afternoon after they were “found in possession of a large collection of stolen mail determined to be from ten separate Washington County residents.”

Collins was originally arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for possession of a stolen vehicle and auto burglary. Cook had been arrested on Friday, Feb. 4 for auto burglary and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Photo: Autumn Collins (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Photo: Jacob Cook (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Both are being held in the Washington County Detention Center as of Tuesday. According to the WCSO, Collins is being held on a $15,000 bond, while Cook’s bond was set at $13,500. The investigation is ongoing.