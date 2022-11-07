BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives arrested Korey Barnette of Anderson Road early Monday after what a news release described as a weekend of work “processing the scene, conducting interviews, and gathering evidence.”

Barnette faces a charge of especially aggravated robbery in addition to the murder charge.

Mason Dubois, 21, also of Anderson Street in Blountville, was charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact.

Brown’s family members met with officers around 8:30 p.m. Friday

Both Barnette and Dubois were being held at the Sullivan County Jail early Monday morning ahead of scheduled arraignments later in the morning.