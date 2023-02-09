LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover transaction reportedly involved purchasing “300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets” for $4,500.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The LCSO reports the operation worked as planned, and the VSP Tactical Team handled the arrest portion.

One of the suspects fled from the scene but was pursued and apprehended by a K-9 unit, the post states.

According to the LCSO, Nickolas Thompson, 39 of Boston, Kentucky, and Sonya Carder, 63 of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, were both arrested as a result of the operation.

“Thompson was charged with distribution of a Schedule II narcotic and conspiracy, transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule II narcotic into the Commonwealth of Virginia, resisting arrest, and fleeing from law enforcement,” the LCSO stated. “Carder was charged with conspiracy to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, and conspiracy to transport more than one ounce of a Schedule II narcotic into the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The sheriff’s office reports both were being held at the Duffield Regional Jail without bond as of Thursday.