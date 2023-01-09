LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash.

According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following:

4 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $5,000

3 handguns

An “AR style” rifle

The LCSO reports that a man was not compliant with officers during the operation, and force was needed to place him in police custody.

Oral Douglas Engle, 54 of Greeneville, NC, and Jennifer Janson, 54 of Cincinnati, OH, were both charged with:

Distribution of a Schedule II Narcotic

Conspiracy

Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule II Narcotic in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Possession of a firearm while being in possession of a Schedule II Narcotic

The sheriff’s office stated in the release that both Engle and Janson are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.