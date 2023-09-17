JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men were arrested in downtown Johnson City after police observed a shooting take place in a public parking lot. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the shooting took place in the Downtown Square Parking Lot at around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 16.

The release states that the driver of a red Kia K5, identified as Tarius Mott of Camilla, Ga., reportedly “shot into a crowd in the parking lot and may have been shooting at a specific individual.” A passenger in Mott’s vehicle, Quintin Sanders of Camilla, Ga., was also arrested, according to the release.

The two men were charged with the following:

Tarius Mott Felony Reckless Endangerment Disorderly Conduct Improper Display of Registration Driving on a Suspended License



Quintin Sanders Felony Reckless Endangerment Disorderly Conduct Possession of a handgun while intoxicated



The release states, “Mr. Mott’s bond is set at $11,500. Mr. Sander’s bond is set at $20,500.”

The release said another individual in a silver/gray Chevy Camaro with Illinois tags may have been shooting at Mott’s vehicle.

The JCPD asks anyone who was present in the area and may have witnessed the incident to call MPO David Smith at 423-434-6125 or text 423-930-4129. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact crime stoppers at 423-434-6158 or text 423JCPD to 847411.