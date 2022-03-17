BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested by the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) following a traffic stop, according to a release from the department.

Money, drugs and firearm recovered from Bristol, Va. traffic stop. (Photo: Bristol, Va. Police Department)

Anthony Johnson, 45, and Caleb Greer, 29, both from Marion, Va. were arrested after an officer initiated a traffic stop and used his K9 partner “Kyro” to conduct an “open-air sniff,” which reportedly uncovered drugs in the car the two men were driving.

The K9 alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle, and officers were able to locate around four ounces of methamphetamine, more than $6,000 in cash and a handgun.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon and while in possession of drugs, and carrying a concealed weapon. Greer was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, according to the release.

Both men are being held in the Bristol, Va. jail without bond.