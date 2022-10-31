ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items.

According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on their property.

Left: Lisa Michelle Moore | Right: Thomas Michael Meeks Jr.

Deputies reported that they found a woman, identified as Lisa Michelle Moore, 30, of Bristol, TN, near a tarp that contained multiple household items. As investigators spoke with Moore, they saw a man running away from the scene and tried to chase after him but lost sight.

More officers arrived at the scene and determined that the house had been broken into. Moore allegedly admitted to police that she and the man — later identified as Thomas Michael Meeks Jr., 30, of Blountville — had arrived at the property “with criminal intent,” the release states.

A Virginia State Police (VSP) K9 unit responded to the home and located Meeks Jr. Police arrested both Moore and Meeks Jr. with possession of burglarious tools and trespassing.

Moore was also charged with felony conspiracy to break and enter and felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs. Meeks Jr. also faces additional charges, including felony breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Both remain in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond as of Monday morning.