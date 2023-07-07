CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 19-year-old was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly fled from police in Carter County on Friday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported just after midnight a deputy saw a maroon Honda Civic traveling at a high speed on Watauga Road. Due to a passenger side brake light out on the vehicle, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Watauga Road and Smalling Road.

According to the CCSO, the vehicle then allegedly evaded at high speeds onto Smalling Road. After attempting to make a sharp right curve, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bridge.

The CCSO deputy reported their patrol car hit the Honda due to the brakes overheating.

The driver, identified by the CCSO as Jacob Lones, 19, was arrested and charged with the following.

Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment x3

Failure to Have Two Red Stoplights on Vehicle

Seatbelt Age 18+

The deputy reportedly saw a clear cellophane wrapper with what “appeared to be a white powder substance” on the ground beside the passenger front tire. Upon review of dash camera footage, the deputy didn’t see who tossed the “suspected narcotics” on the ground and the three passengers, one adult and two juveniles, were released, the CCSO stated.

Jones was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries.