BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A 19-year-old from Blountville has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday at a gas station in Bristol, police reported Friday.

According to a release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD), Thomas Braxton is charged with “shooting, stabbing, etc. with intent to maim, kill, etc., and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.”

The release stated the shooting occurred at the Marathon Gas Station at 325 Commonwealth Avenue, where responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the neck inside the store.

The BVPD obtained a warrant for Braxton’s arrest on Thursday, and he was taken into custody by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) at his Blountville home, according to the release. Braxton remains at the Sullivan County Jail, awaiting extradition to Virginia, the release said.