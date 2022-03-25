JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another person during an argument earlier in March.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Jason Morrison was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault after an incident on March 10.

The JCPD reports officers were called to a lot in a trailer park on Cherokee Road. When they arrived, the victim told officers that Jason Morrison, 19, had pulled out a handgun and pointed at him while the two were arguing. Morrison left the scene after brandishing the gun, according to the JCPD.

Morrison was found and taken into custody Friday then transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.