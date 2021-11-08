18-year-old shot after trying to leave a party in Murfreesboro, suspect sought

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are searching for a suspect who fired multiple shots into a vehicle after a party at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

The shooting happened at a party over the weekend at the 1540 Place apartments in the 1500 block of Lascassas Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Murfreesboro police, an 18-year-old female and her friends were attempting to leave the party after a fight broke out.

Police said that’s when a suspect fired multiple shots into their vehicle striking the 18-year-old victim who was in the backseat multiple times.

Friends of the victim drove her to a nearby gas station to escape the gunfire. Medics responded to the scene to treat the victim and took her to a nearby hospital.

At last check, the 18-year-old was in a critical but stable condition.

Murfreesboro police believe the victim was involved in an altercation with another female at the party earlier. Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.