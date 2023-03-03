KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman faces multiple drug-related charges after Sullivan County Sheriff’s investigators discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine in her car Thursday. They later found a large amount of marijuana, gabapentin pills and hallucinogenic mushrooms at her home.

Patricia Ann Phillips, 37, of Kingsport, is being held in Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the department’s vice and narcotics squad had been investigating distribution of illegal narcotics and pulled over a car driven by Jessica Belcher, 35, of Blountville in relation to the investigation.

Patricia Phillips (aka Murphy). Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

After stopping the car on South John B. Dennis Highway, investigators found 14 grams of fentanyl (one-half ounce), 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 17 buprenorphine strips. They also recovered “multiple prescription drugs,” drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Officers then executed a search warrant on Phillips’s home. The release states they found another 25 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal meth, 1 gram of crack, 12.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than a half-pound of marijuana, 46 gabapentin pills and a .22 pistol.

Phillips has been charged with:

Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold;

Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine;

2 counts of Schedule I drug violation;

A Schedule II drug violation;

A Schedule IV drug violation;

2 counts of Schedule V drug violation;

A Schedule VI drug violation;

Possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony;

Introduction of contraband into a penal facility;

Possession of drug paraphernalia

In addition, Phillips was served with a warrant for violation of probation.

Belcher was also arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license, altering license plates, use of a stolen license plate and violation of the financial responsibility act.