KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman faces multiple drug-related charges after Sullivan County Sheriff’s investigators discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine in her car Thursday. They later found a large amount of marijuana, gabapentin pills and hallucinogenic mushrooms at her home.
Patricia Ann Phillips, 37, of Kingsport, is being held in Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the department’s vice and narcotics squad had been investigating distribution of illegal narcotics and pulled over a car driven by Jessica Belcher, 35, of Blountville in relation to the investigation.
After stopping the car on South John B. Dennis Highway, investigators found 14 grams of fentanyl (one-half ounce), 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 17 buprenorphine strips. They also recovered “multiple prescription drugs,” drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.
Officers then executed a search warrant on Phillips’s home. The release states they found another 25 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal meth, 1 gram of crack, 12.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than a half-pound of marijuana, 46 gabapentin pills and a .22 pistol.
Phillips has been charged with:
- Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold;
- Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine;
- 2 counts of Schedule I drug violation;
- A Schedule II drug violation;
- A Schedule IV drug violation;
- 2 counts of Schedule V drug violation;
- A Schedule VI drug violation;
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony;
- Introduction of contraband into a penal facility;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
In addition, Phillips was served with a warrant for violation of probation.
Belcher was also arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license, altering license plates, use of a stolen license plate and violation of the financial responsibility act.