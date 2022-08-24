MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reward is now being offered for the arrest of the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a toddler dead.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Walter Noe Mendez, 24.

Morristown police have charged Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Investigators say he was behind the wheel of a car that accelerated backward into a home Saturday night in Morristown. An 18-month-old child who was sleeping inside the home was killed.

Mendez may be using the lias Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez or Luis Cardenas, according to the TBI.

He is described as being 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call Morristown police at 423-585-2710 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.