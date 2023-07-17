JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man will serve at least seven years in jail after pleading guilty last week to multiple crimes against an ex-girlfriend that he committed in late 2021.

Police testified Wayne Morris, 57, had put GPS tracking devices on the woman’s vehicle and had handcuffs, zip ties, tasers and more than $100,000 in his vehicle when he was shot by a friend of the woman Dec. 20, 2021. Morris was shot after allegedly going to her Johnson City home and waiting on her to return.

Morris had already been charged earlier that fall with violating several protection orders that had required him to stay away from the woman and with attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and stalking for a Dec. 4 incident involving her.

Morris pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from the Dec. 20 incident:

Aggravated attempted kidnapping;

Aggravated stalking;

Electronic tracking of a motor vehicle;

Employing a firearm and intent to go armed — dangerous felony;

Carrying a weapon on school property.

Among the charges dismissed were rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping from the first alleged attack on the woman at her home Sept. 11, 2021. Additional charges including harassment, aggravated assault, multiple violations of protection orders and attempted kidnapping charges from a Dec. 4 incident also were dismissed.

Morris, who was represented by defense attorney Gene Scott, accepted a 10-year sentence.

While he does not have the criminal background to be sentenced as what’s known as a 60% offender, Morris agreed to serve his sentence “out of range” at that level. He’ll serve three years at 100% and the other seven at 60% and so won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served a total of at least seven years and two months.

Morris was ordered to stay away from the woman following the Sept. 11 incident. He was charged with a couple of violations prior to Dec. 4, when he allegedly attempted to kidnap the woman again. Police stated Morris fled after that incident, and they exhausted efforts to find him prior to the Dec. 21 incident.

In that case, the woman had a friend with her who ended up shooting Morris. He was hospitalized until Dec. 25, 2021, then allowed to post a $100,000 bond, which a judge revoked Jan. 3, 2022.

Morris will receive credit for the 18-plus months he has served already, which leaves at least five and a half years on his sentence.