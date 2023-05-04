WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eleven women have been charged after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports discovering narcotics were being brought into the county’s detention center.

A release from the WCSO states that all 11 have been charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

The sheriff’s office reports that the charges follow an investigation that found Amanda Osborne, 41, of Elizabethton had “obtained, packaged and left items of contraband at WCSO” and then arranged for them to be carried inside by inmates. Inmate Kaylee Stout, 30, of Butler, allegedly received the narcotics once they were inside.

Osborne was arrested in Elizabethton on Wednesday and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. In addition to Stout, nine other inmates were reportedly charged:

Brittany Lowe, 34 of Johnson City

Michelle Whitaker, 43 of Limestone

Christina Porter, 25 of Chuckey

Susie Danner, 42 of Elizabethton

Piper Webster, 34 of Johnson City

Twana Taylor, 40 of Gray

Sydney Cole, 24 of Johnson City

Sandra Clark, 49 of Johnson City

Summer Bentley, 27 of Gray

The WCSO states the bond for all 11 people charged was set at $20,000. Court dates are pending for each of them.