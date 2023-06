FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Fall Branch in Washington County, according to authorities.

The domestic shooting happened on Kincheloe Road off Highway 81.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

