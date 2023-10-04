KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in the Colonial Heights community.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Colonial Heights Road.

Deputies arrived and found a gunshot victim, who was then taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said no other information could be released at this time.