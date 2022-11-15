BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue shortly after noon.

Ratcliff said one person was found injured. Another person was found a short distance away and taken into custody.

As of 3:45 p.m., police had not released any charges against the person in custody or the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.