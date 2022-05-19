ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person is in custody and another in the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Carter County.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Blue Springs Road around 9:24 a.m.











(Photos: WJHL)

Deputies arrived to find one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect was taken into custody.

Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the scene was “secured and cleared” and that more information would be released when possible.