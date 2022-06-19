DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man died from wounds sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Coeburn, Virginia Sunday morning, police say.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on Rachel’s Chapel Road around 1:20 a.m.

Fleming said that the driver — identified as Jason Neal Puckett, 38 — exited the vehicle and aimed a gun at the deputy. The deputy then reportedly shot Puckett, who was transported from the scene to the Dickenson County Community Hospital where he later died. Fleming said the deputy was not injured in the exchange.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) public information officer Corinne Geller, VSP’s Wytheville Field Office is leading an investigation into the shooting.