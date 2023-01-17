CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced.

According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, sale of Schedule II drugs and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.

The sheriff’s office began its investigation on Oct. 29, 2022, after deputies were called to a home in the Stoney Creek area in the early morning hours due to a possible overdose. Deputies reportedly found Keaton Myson Burgess “unresponsive and not breathing.” Burgess was declared dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The CCSO reports witnessed claimed Burgess had been drinking alcohol and had taken “what was believed to be an opioid pain medication,” which could have been laced with fentanyl. An autopsy was conducted, which found Burgess’s cause of death to be fentanyl and ethanol intoxication, according to the release.

The investigation reportedly found that Burgess had bought counterfeit 30 mg Roxicodone from Osborne, which was laced with fentanyl. The CCSO stated that Roxicodone is also known as “Roxy 30’s.”

The CCSO narcotics investigation division presented its findings to the grand jury, which found probable cause and passed down the indictment.

“Our officers are working diligently to slow down the influx of drugs into our community and to identify and prosecute those involved in drug trafficking,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said in the release. “If you deal drugs, you will be held accountable for the consequences.”

Fraley went on to state that he hoped Osborne’s arrest brought some comfort to Burgess’s family and commended his investigators for their efforts.