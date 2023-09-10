HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile is in custody following allegedly making a threat to Cherokee High School.

According to Facebook post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the department received complaints about a social media post threatening disruption to school operations and/or student and staff harm at Cherokee High School.

According to the HCSO, an investigation was conducted and the person responsible for the post was identified and located. The person charged is a juvenile.

No other information will be released, according to the HCSO.