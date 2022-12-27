BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — A Bell County man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder after police say he shot at a vehicle then at responding police Monday night.

A release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) states that deputies were dispatched to an area along Highway 119 shortly after 5:30 p.m. A caller claimed that a vehicle had been shot at near Pine Mountain Storage.

Law enforcement arrived and spoke with the people inside the vehicle, none of whom were injured. Police did locate a bullet hole in the vehicle and requested additional units, the release states.

After the alleged victims informed the BCSO of the direction of the shots, officers made their way to a home in the area. The release states a deputy spotted a person in the yard of the home bend down “grabbing what appeared to be a gun.” The person was then reportedly spotted ducking behind the house and telling someone to get inside and lock the door.

The BCSO reports a man, who was later identified as Shane Douglas, 24, then appeared from behind the home and fired a shot at officers.

Deputies reportedly took cover and called for assistance, prompting responses from several agencies. Before more officers arrived, Douglas allegedly shot at officers again.

A portion of Highway 119 was closed for several hours during the incident, and stores in the area were evacuated while police searched the nearby area for suspects.

According to the release, state police learned that Douglas was possibly still at the site of the incident hours later and hiding inside. Police were able to reach a person inside and “negotiated a peaceful end to the incident.”

Douglas and another man reportedly surrendered; however, the second man was released after police determined he had not been involved in the matter.

Douglas was booked into the Bell County Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted murder (police officer) and fleeing or evading police (on foot).