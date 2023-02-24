WISE, Va. (WJHL) — An individual has been arrested and is facing numerous charges, including child neglect, after a drug distribution investigation by law enforcement agencies in Wise County.

According to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies “launched a drug distribution investigation” into suspected activity in the county on Feb. 23.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, US Postal Inspectors, Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Norton Police Department (NPD) and the UVA-Wise Campus Police Department carried out a search warrant on a single-family home on Vanover Avenue in the Town of Wise, the release stated.

The following items were found at the residence:

$40 of counterfeit US currency

Six firearms

One firearm silencer

Approx. three grams of power fentanyl

Approx. 50 dose units of fentanyl

Approx. two grams of mushrooms

Approx. one gram of heroin

Approx. 14 grams of marijuana

An individual, who was not identified further in the release, was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing Schedule I/II drugs and child neglect/endangerment.

In 2022, members of the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force started an investigation in the Wise Section of the county resulting in ‘numerous undercover drug purchases’ being made, the release stated.

The arrest was reportedly a collaborative effort by the WCSO, the NPD, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force and the UVA-Wise Campus Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing with potential charges and additional arrests, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office stated.