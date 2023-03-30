SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an alleged stabbing and vehicle theft.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the Daniel Boone Travel Center in Duffield shortly before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a stolen vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the deputy arrived, the suspect had reportedly returned to the scene. The suspect, later identified as Robert Jessup, of Burlington, Vermont, allegedly tried to leave the scene after being confronted by the deputy.

The deputy took Jessup into custody with the help of a citizen, according to the release.

An investigation found that Jessup and a victim had been traveling together when they began to physically fight. The sheriff’s officer reports Jessup then stabbed the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle.

Jessup has been charged with malicious wounding with a knife, armed robbery and petit larceny. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield and held with no bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim received treatment for his injuries at the scene and refused medical transport to a hospital.

In the release, Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds thanked the citizen who assisted the deputy in the incident.