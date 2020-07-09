Crews remove Joseph Bryan statue in Monroe Park

Globe piece from Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument, Gen. Fitzhugh Lee memorial already taken away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Work crews continue to remove monuments across Richmond on Thursday, as the city works to meet its goal of removing nearly a dozen Confederate symbols by the end of this week.

This morning crews returned to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left. The Maury statue was removed last week.

Crews return to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews surround the Maury statue on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

Work crews quickly took the General Fitzhugh Lee memorial from Monroe Park. The Joseph Bryan statue was also removed from the park. Bryan, a newspaper publisher who owned the Richmond Times-Dispatch, who served in a battalion for the Confederate army known as the Mosby’s Rangers.

On Wednesday, a number of Confederate symbols were taken from their pedestals. Richmond removed parts of the Jeff Davis Statue from Monument Avenue just hours after they removed the massive 17-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill.

So far the following Confederate symbols have been removed from the city:

The mayor’s office has not released an official timeline of removals.

On July 6, Mayor Stoney tweeted out a link to a fundraiser asking for the community’s help to cover removal costs. It is estimated that it will cost the city $1.8 million. So far the “Move the Monuments” fundraiser has more than $23,000.

