Crews called to Big Stone Gap house fire this weekend, declared a complete loss

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Wyandotte Avenue.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the home was declared a complete loss. No civilians were injured.

Reportedly, Assistant Chief arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames. It took the work of five total engines to bring the fire under control.

A single firefighter received minor burns when the fire flashed during an interior attack on the third story.

The Red Cross was called to aid the family.

Appalachia Fire Department and Valley Fire Department helped on the scene.