Cow stolen from barn in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Angus breed cow was reported as stolen Sunday night in Hawkins County.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the manager of the property said he went to the barn and noticed several items out of place.

The property manager also noticed hoof prints in an area of the barn that he said he does not take the cattle to.

The report says when he counted the cattle, there were only 14 instead of the 15 that belong to the property.

There was no visible damage to anything at the barn.

The cow is black and valued at $1,000.