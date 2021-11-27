Covered Bridge Park ice rink now open

Skate by the Doe now open in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Get those ice skates out and head on down to the Covered Bridge Park.

Elizabethton’s brand new ice rink, Skate by the Doe, is now open.

The ice rink is open to the public for skating reservations on Thursdays 3–9 p.m., Fridays 3–10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sundays 1–6 p.m.

The cost per hour is $10, and skates are included.

From Monday-Wednesday, the rink will be reserved for private parties, like birthdays and corporate events.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.skatebythedoe.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours.

Party reservations can be made by contacting the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 423-547-6441.

The ice rink will be open until Jan. 16.