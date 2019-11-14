Covenant Counseling Center having benefit concert Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Covenant Counseling Center will hold a benefit concert Sunday at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.

Covenant Counseling Center is a nonprofit organization that provides counseling to those in our region through counseling no matter their ability to pay.

Sunday, November 17th the Covenant Counseling Center will be having a benefit concert and silent auction at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City to raise money for the center and help cover the cost for those who aren’t able to pay for services.

Doors open and the silent auction begin at 5:45 PM and the concert begins at 6:30 PM.

Performances include Abigail Hooker Kimberlin, Ladies of Grace, and the ETSU Jazz Collective.

The concert is free to attend but all the money raised through donations and the silent auction will be going to help pay for counseling services.

“We provide professional clinical counseling in a Christian environment and we have clients of all ages from five up to senior adults. We work with couples, families, individuals on a variety of issues,” said Beth Kitzmiller the Director of Covenant Counseling Center.

Covenant Counseling Center also partners with other organizations, churches, and non-profits to help provide mental health care to those in need.

They have several locations including offices in Kingsport, Blountville, and Johnson City.