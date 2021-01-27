Court documents: Trial reset for accused Appalachian Trail murderer

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The federal trial date for James Jordan, the man accused of stabbing an Appalachian Trail hiker to death and injuring another, has been reset for July 19 through July 30, 2021, according to updated court dockets.

Jordan’s trial date for March 2021 was delayed due to COVID-19 precautions being observed by the U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

He is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43 of Oklahoma, and injuring a female hiker on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County, Va. in May 2019.

Federal grand jury indictments filed on June 22, 2020 show that Jordan faces five total charges:

Count One: Jordan "Willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Ronald Sanchez."

Count Two: Jordan "attempted to commit murder… of Victim KM."

Count Three: Jordan "did assault victim KM with intent to commit murder by stabbing her multiple times with a knife."

Count Four: Jordan "did assault victim GH with a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife, with intent to do bodily harm."

Count Five: Jordan "did assault victim JH with a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife, with intent to do bodily harm."

Jordan pleaded not guilty to all the above charges.

The pretrial conference will occur on July 2 at 11 a.m. in Abingdon before Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent.